Tamil Nadu govt weighs parametric insurance against climate disasters at Governing Council meet

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu becoming increasingly susceptible to climate change-driven disasters, the State on Tuesday began exploring parametric insurance as a possible new financial tool to respond faster to cyclones, floods and extreme weather events.

The idea was mooted during a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Governing Council, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The idea was flagged by United Nations Environment Programme India Head Balakrishna Pisupati, who pointed to the growing global use of parametric insurance in countries that are highly exposed to climate risks.

Unlike traditional insurance mechanisms, which require detailed post-disaster assessments of damage and losses, parametric insurance triggers automatic payouts when pre-agreed parameters are met, such as a specific level of rainfall, wind speed, cyclone intensity or flood depth.

Officials told TNIE that this allows funds to be released within days, or even hours, of a disaster, when they are most needed.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of a steady accumulation of climate shocks in Tamil Nadu, including severe cyclones, floods and heat stress events in recent years.

Cyclone Michaung, which caused widespread flooding in Chennai and neighbouring districts, was cited during the meeting as a reminder of how quickly extreme weather can overwhelm urban infrastructure and public services.