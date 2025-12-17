TN govt teacher suspended for sexually assaulting Class 9 student

DHARMAPURI/CHENNAI: A 55- year- old government high school teacher was suspended for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 9 girl, on Monday night.

According to police sources, the teacher had allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in the last week of November. Following the allegations, the School Education Department conducted an enquiry, and the school headmistress lodged a complaint against the teacher on Monday at Dharmapuri All Women Police Station, based on which, a case was registered under section 9 (f) r/w 10 of Pocso Act.

Police are searching for the absconded teacher. Based on an FIR, Dharmapuri Chief Education Officer Jothi Chandra suspended the teacher on Monday night.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, over 20 Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) cadres staged demonstration against the School Education Department at Dharmapuri for the alleged negligence in handling the incident and sought action against persons who allegedly tried to illegally solve the issue by convening a kangaroo court. During the demonstration, they displayed the banners with the school’s name and location, which is in violation under the Pocso Act.