TN govt teacher suspended for sexually assaulting Class 9 student

DHARMAPURI/CHENNAI: A 55- year- old government high school teacher was suspended for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 9 girl, on Monday night.
According to police sources, the teacher had allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in the last week of November. Following the allegations, the School Education Department conducted an enquiry, and the school headmistress lodged a complaint against the teacher on Monday at Dharmapuri All Women Police Station, based on which, a case was registered under section 9 (f) r/w 10 of Pocso Act.
Police are searching for the absconded teacher. Based on an FIR, Dharmapuri Chief Education Officer Jothi Chandra suspended the teacher on Monday night.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, over 20 Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) cadres staged demonstration against the School Education Department at Dharmapuri for the alleged negligence in handling the incident and sought action against persons who allegedly tried to illegally solve the issue by convening a kangaroo court. During the demonstration, they displayed the banners with the school’s name and location, which is in violation under the Pocso Act.
Anbumani demands action, flags kangaroo court’s involvement
Meanwhile, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the incident and urged severe action against the culprit. Anbumani warned of protests if action was not taken against the accused and all those involved.
Anbumani further claimed that former and present local body representatives, lawyers and others later conducted a kangaroo court. He alleged that Rs 10 lakh was collected from the teacher, of which Rs 6 lakh was given to the victim's family, while the remaining was shared among those involved. The matter reportedly came to light after one of the participants disclosed the details publicly.