TN receives moderate showers; sporadic rain in city likely till Dec 31

CHENNAI: Parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly the coastal belt, received significant rainfall on Tuesday as the northeast monsoon continued to influence local weather conditions.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chennai, Parangipettai in Cuddalore district recorded the highest rainfall of 35 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. In Chennai, Nungambakkam received 12.3 mm of rain, while Meenambakkam recorded 8.8 mm during the same period.
Moderate rainfall was also reported from several other locations, including Nagapattinam, Puducherry, and Neyveli, indicating widespread wet conditions across coastal districts. IMD data further showed isolated light rain over the interior parts of the State.
The IMD noted that rainfall occurred at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, while dry weather prevailed over most interior areas.
Its forecast indicated the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next couple of days. A gradual fall in minimum temperatures is expected by mid-week, it said.
Weather blogger K Srikanth attributed Tuesday’s rainfall to the influence of easterly winds and said it is likely to be the last significant spell of the northeast monsoon this season. “The coast between Puducherry and the delta region may receive heavy rain at a few places as easterlies continue to push moisture. Chennai will experience intermittent spells of rain till December 31, though it may not be as intense as today’s spell,” he said.