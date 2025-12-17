TN receives moderate showers; sporadic rain in city likely till Dec 31

CHENNAI: Parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly the coastal belt, received significant rainfall on Tuesday as the northeast monsoon continued to influence local weather conditions.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chennai, Parangipettai in Cuddalore district recorded the highest rainfall of 35 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. In Chennai, Nungambakkam received 12.3 mm of rain, while Meenambakkam recorded 8.8 mm during the same period.

Moderate rainfall was also reported from several other locations, including Nagapattinam, Puducherry, and Neyveli, indicating widespread wet conditions across coastal districts. IMD data further showed isolated light rain over the interior parts of the State.