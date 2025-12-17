VCK schedules Madurai protest against ‘communal forces’ on December 22

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Tuesday announced the party will stage a protest in Madurai on December 22 to condemn what it termed as “communal and Sanatana forces” attempting to disturb religious harmony and peace at Tirupparankundram.

In a statement, VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan alleged since assuming office, the BJP-led union government has been using governors to obstruct the functioning of opposition-ruled state governments. He said recent verdicts delivered by two Supreme Court judges had put an end to such practices. Since governors could no longer be misused, he alleged, the Modi government is now attempting to use the judiciary as a tool.

Thirumavalavan further alleged interference in judicial appointments, and the elevation of individuals aligned with RSS and BJP as judges pose a serious threat to constitutional values.