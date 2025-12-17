Vellore cooperative sugar mill to crush 1.25 lakh tonnes in 2025-26 season

VELLORE: About 1.25 lakh metric tonnes of sugarcane cultivated over 5,045 acres are expected to be crushed at the Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mill during the 2025–26 crushing season, according to details shared by the district administration. Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi inaugurated the crushing season on Tuesday.

The mill has a daily crushing capacity of 2,500 metric tonnes, with a total seasonal capacity of 4.30 lakh metric tonnes. Explaining the lower target for the season, Minister Gandhi said sugarcane cultivation has been on the decline as farmers are increasingly opting for paddy cultivation.

He said the price of sugarcane, inclusive of the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed by the union government and the incentive provided by the state government, has been fixed at Rs 3,639.50 per tonne.