Welding shop worker hacked to death in Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: A man employed at a welding shop was hacked to death by a group of youngsters after being lured under the pretext of consuming alcohol at Thurinjikuppam village in Tirupattur district on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Suresh, who is survived by his wife and two children. Tirupattur Superintendent of Police Shyamala Devi told TNIE that the murder stemmed from a petty dispute between the victim and the youths.

According to sources, a quarrel broke out soon after Suresh arrived, following which the assailants attacked him with a machete. Although he initially managed to escape, the attackers chased him down and fatally hacked him on the neck before fleeing.