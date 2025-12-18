Act on ethanol plant complaint within eight weeks: NHRC tells TNPCB

TIRUNELVELI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to take appropriate action on a complaint alleging severe air pollution and violation of residents’ right to life in Thuraiyur village due to the operation of a private ethanol manufacturing unit at Gangaikondan SIPCOT, within eight weeks.

In a communication dated December 16, the NHRC said the complaint was submitted by S. P. Muthraman, an environmentalist, was placed before the commission, which decided to transfer it to the concerned authority. The TNPCB has been asked to conduct an inquiry and inform the complainants or victims about the action taken. The unit began its operations in June 2025 after obtaining consent from the TNPCB.

According to Muthuraman, the unit, along with an associated thermal power plant, causes high pollution. He said that the plan was allowed to function adjacent to the residential area in Thuraiyur without a proper environmental impact assessment or public hearing.

“During ethanol production, foul-smelling gases are released, making it difficult for the public to breathe fresh air,” he alleged. Residents have reported health issues such as headaches, vomiting, stress, anxiety, and sleep disturbances, and claim that they are unable to keep the door or windows open.

Despite submitting a petition to the district collector in July, they alleged that no action was taken by administration or pollution control authorities. Muthuraman, in his petition to the NHRC, stated that such emissions violated rights to life, clean air, and a healthy environment.