All set for TVK’s Erode meet, says Sengottaiyan

ERODE: Chief coordinator of TVK KA Sengottaiyan said all arrangements have been made for the public meeting of party president Vijay in Erode on Thursday, and the event will spring a surprise to everyone.

Speaking to reporters at in Erode, Sengottaiyan said, “Party cadre and the public should come to the venue at 8 am. No pass or QR code will be required to attend the meeting.”

KG Arunraj, TVK’s general secretary of propaganda and policy, said “The people in Tamil Nadu have great faith in Vijay, and that is why they are turning up in large numbers at his events.” Kongu region is favourable for Vijay, and the party will sweep the region in the Assembly election, he added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, district SP A Sujatha inspected security arrangements.

In view of the meeting, collector S Kandasamy announced that liquor sale will not be allowed from 12 pm to 4 pm in areas including Vijayamangalam, Mettupudur, Perundurai, Thudupathi, Seenapuram, and Madathupalayam.