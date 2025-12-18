Anbumani holds protest demanding caste census, BJP & others take part

CHENNAI: The participation of BJP leaders and their supporters, including the Indian Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) and Puratchi Bharatham, in the Anbumani Ramadoss-led protest for a caste-wise census in the state on Wednesday has fuelled speculation that his faction of the PMK may be looking to align with the NDA bloc ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

Except for Seeman-led Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), most parties that took part in the protest, including the U Thaniyarasu-led Kongu Ilaignar Peravai, N R Dhanabalan-led Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi, Parivendhar-led IJK, Poovai M Jagan Moorthy-led Puratchi Bharatham and T T V Dhinakaran-led AMMK, are perceived to be leaning towards either the BJP or the AIADMK.

Anbumani had extended invitations to political parties except the DMK to join the protest. The AIADMK, however, had decided against taking part, unwilling to take sides in the father-son feud.

Addressing the demonstration, PMK leader Anbumani accused the DMK government of deliberately delaying the caste census. He said a caste-wise census is not intended to benefit any particular community but is essential for ensuring social justice and equitable development. Questioning CM M K Stalin’s repeated assertion that states lacked the authority to conduct such an exercise, he asked why Tamil Nadu alone was reluctant when states such as Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have gone ahead with caste surveys.

“Without credible and contemporary statistics, it is impossible to identify who has benefited from education, employment and economic opportunities, and who remains marginalised,” he said.