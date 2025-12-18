Deepam row: Waqf board’s mediation offer gets rejected

MADURAI: The suggestion made by the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court to consider resolving the issue of lighting the Karthigai Deepam on the Thiruparankundram hilltop through a court-monitored mediation was strongly objected by the counsels representing the Hindu devotees, who called it an attempt to further complicate the issue.

Even the question posed by a division bench of justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan whether the matter could be remitted back to the HR&CE department to be decided through an inquiry under Section 63 of the HR&CE Act, 1959, was met with resistance. Our rights would not be safe at the hands of authorities who expressed scorn towards our faith, senior counsel S Sriram said.

He also claimed that the Waqf Board cannot make such an offer as it does not have control over the dargah, in view of Section 3D of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which states that any declaration or notification issued in respect of waqf properties shall be void, if the property was a protected monument or protected area under Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (ASI Act).