DMK deliberately presented a weak defence in Navodaya school issue in SC: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Accusing Chief Minister M K Stalin of betraying Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy by allowing the establishment of Navodaya schools, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday alleged that the DMK government deliberately weakened the state’s legal defence on the issue during the hearing in the Supreme Court.
In an official statement, he said this has resulted in the SC directive that cleared the way for Navodaya schools as well as the imposition of the three-language formula in the state, which the Dravidian movement has been keeping at bay for decades.
Significantly, Palaniswami’s sharp criticism came hours after the CM questioned Palaniswami’s silence over the change of name of the MGNREGA scheme and asked why the party has Arignar Anna’s name even as they are stooping (to the BJP).
Following Stalin’s post, Palaniswami had taken to X to welcome the centre’s proposal to increase the working days under the scheme from 100 to 125, but urged the union government to continue the scheme under its original name without any change.
Responding to Stalin’s charge, Palaniswami pointed out that during the 2021 Assembly polls, Stalin had promised to increase the MGNREGA working days to 150 and implement a wage hike. “Why is there no mention of this in his long statement? Having committed such a blatant betrayal, what moral authority does he have to criticise me,” he said.
In the statement, Palaniswami charged that it was during Congress rule at the centre, owing to the negligence of the then CM M Karunanidhi, that Subject Education, which was in the State List, was moved to the Concurrent List.
Also, 45 years ago, when the Congress government directed that Navodaya schools be established in all states, the then CM M G Ramachandran made it unequivocally clear that he would not permit Navodaya schools as they sought to force Hindi upon the state. Palaniswami said this principle was followed for 30 years under the AIADMK governments.
The AIADMK leader recalled that in 2017, a case was filed before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court seeking directions to allow Navodaya schools and the HC ordered that the Tamil Nadu government must grant permission for Navodaya schools and provide land, subject to rules and regulations. However, the government headed by him secured a stay on the HC’s order, and until the AIADMK was in power, the case was being monitored closely, he said.
Palaniswami said since the DMK government failed to engage senior counsels to argue the case during the recent hearings, the SC on December 15 dismissed the state government’s appeal and directed that steps be taken within a stipulated time to run Navodaya schools in accordance with the Madras HC’s order and that a compliance report be submitted.
“I strongly condemn the Stalin government for failing to properly present Tamil Nadu’s case in the Navodaya schools matter. At least now, senior advocates should be engaged to fully present TN’s arguments before the apex court and take all necessary steps,” Palaniswami added.