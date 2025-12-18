DMK deliberately presented a weak defence in Navodaya school issue in SC: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Accusing Chief Minister M K Stalin of betraying Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy by allowing the establishment of Navodaya schools, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday alleged that the DMK government deliberately weakened the state’s legal defence on the issue during the hearing in the Supreme Court.

In an official statement, he said this has resulted in the SC directive that cleared the way for Navodaya schools as well as the imposition of the three-language formula in the state, which the Dravidian movement has been keeping at bay for decades.

Significantly, Palaniswami’s sharp criticism came hours after the CM questioned Palaniswami’s silence over the change of name of the MGNREGA scheme and asked why the party has Arignar Anna’s name even as they are stooping (to the BJP).

Following Stalin’s post, Palaniswami had taken to X to welcome the centre’s proposal to increase the working days under the scheme from 100 to 125, but urged the union government to continue the scheme under its original name without any change.