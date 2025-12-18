Law & order cannot be used to flout court orders: Madras HC to TN

MADURAI: Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench on Wednesday observed that law and order cannot be a ground to flout court’s orders, and such an attempt would amount to breakdown of law and order and paralysis of the constitutional machinery.

Hearing two contempt petitions filed over non-compliance of his order dated December 1, directing the lighting of Karthigai Deepam on the ‘deepathoon’ atop the Thiruparankundram hill, the judge said unless an order was set aside or stayed, it had to be obeyed.

He also sought a “responsible response” from the Tamil Nadu chief secretary on why court orders were repeatedly being left unimplemented by the authorities at the district level.

In the previous hearing, the judge had taken note of frequent violation of his orders by authorities in various districts and had directed Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham to appear through video-conference and provide an explanation.

When the petitions were taken up on Wednesday afternoon, the two officers were present through video conference, while the alleged contemnors — Madurai Collector KJ Praveen Kumar, City Police Commissioner J Loganathan, Deputy Commissioner (South) AG Inigo Divyan and Executive Officer of Subramaniya Swamy temple Yagna Narayanan — appeared in person.

The judge cited two cases relating to the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam, one at the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai and another at the Mandu Karuppasamy temple in Dindigul. In both the cases, the respective district collectors had passed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS to nullify the court’s orders, the judge pointed out.