Madras HC orders Tahsildar, facing contempt action, to construct ladies' toilet in Salem school with his own money

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered a Revenue department officer, who was facing action for disobeying the orders of the court, to construct a ladies' toilet at a panchayat union middle school by paying from his own pocket.

The order was passed by Justice PT Asha in a contempt of court case after finding the conduct of the Tahsildar of Kadaiyampatti Taluk in Salem, Nagoor Meerasa, contumacious.

The contempt petition was filed by M Roja, seeking to punish him for disobeying a 2024 order of the court regarding the issuance of a patta to the contempt petitioner.

“The contemnor shall demolish the dilapidated ladies toilet at the Panchayat Union Middle School, Kadaiyampatti, Salem and reconstruct the same. The contemnor shall ensure that the restroom shall consist of the amenities of an Indian closet, two European closets with hand faucets and Wash basins,” the judge said in a recent order.

Further, the judge ordered the Tahsildar to put up a separate water tank for the toilet to ensure a continuous water supply to the toilets, which shall not be open ones but be closed ones to ensure privacy; and the construction expenses shall be paid by the Tahsildar from his own money and not from the government funds.