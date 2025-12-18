Madurai corporation floats Rs 67 lakh tenders for jallikattu preparations

MADURAI: Ahead of the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu scheduled to be held in January, the Madurai corporation on Wednesday floated multiple tenders worth Rs 67 lakh for infrastructure and preparatory works related to the event.

Avaniapuram Jallikattu is one of the earliest and most prominent Jallikattu events in the state calendar and is held annually as part of Pongal celebrations. According to sources, the major share of the expenditure is towards barricading, fencing, and stage arrangements across key wards falling under the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu route.

A tender worth Rs 43.92 lakh has been issued for providing steel and wooden barricades, chain-link fencing, and stage facilities in Ward no. 92 and some parts of Ward no. 100. In addition, a separate tender worth Rs 18.25 lakh has been floated for similar works in the remaining portion of Ward no. 100.

The corporation has also proposed road maintenance works ahead of the event. A Rs 4.81 lakh tender has been issued for laying BT (Bituminous) patches along Avaniapuram Sempoorani Main Road.

Officials added that the works are being taken up to ensure public safety, crowd management, and smooth conduct of the event. The barricading and fencing are aimed at regulating the movement of bulls and spectators, while the road repair works are intended to address damaged stretches along the route. The tenders are expected to be finalised shortly so that the works can be completed before the festival dates, added the sources.