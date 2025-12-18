Manufacturing sector played key role in TN’s 16% GSDP growth: FM Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Taking pride in the GSDP growth of Tamil Nadu which reached Rs 31.19 lakh crore during 2024-25 from Rs 26.88 lakh crore in the previous year, thus registering a growth of 16%, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday said the manufacturing sector made a significant contribution to this growth. Over the past four years, the growth in TN’s Gross State Domestic Product attributable to the manufacturing sector has doubled.

“When compared with Maharashtra, which is also considered a developed manufacturing state and has recorded manufacturing growth of Rs 0.71 lakh crore, Tamil Nadu has achieved far greater progress in the manufacturing sector.

The reason is that TN currently has more than 40,000 industrial units, employing approximately 27.7 lakh people. In this growth, the construction sector has played a major role, contributing 15.93% in 2023-24 and 11% in 2024-25,” the minister told reporters at the state secretariat.

Similarly, the services sector has contributed 53% to TN’s overall growth, with real growth in the sector standing at 11.3% in 2024-25. Pointing out that if TN is to achieve a one-trillion-dollar economy, the state must witness major progress in exports, the minister said.