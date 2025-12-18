Missing woman fell off train, body found after three days in TN

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Mayiladuthurai railway police retrieved the body of a 63-year-old woman on Wednesday near the Mayiladuthurai to Peralam railway line, who was reported missing while travelling on the 16103 Pamban Express a train from Tambaram to Rameswaram on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmi Rani Gurmi of Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said that the woman, who boarded the train at Tambaram with her family of five, allegedly fell off the train on Sunday night while going to the restroom, when her family was asleep.

The family registered a missing person case at the Rameswaram railway police station. The Mayiladuthurai Railway Police recovered her body from a 25-metre-deep pit while searching for her near the railway lines and sent it to the hospital for postmortem.