PMK leader Ramadoss demands CBI investigation on his son

MADURAI: The executive committee of the S Ramadoss-led faction of Pattali Makkal Katchi on Wednesday demanded an investigation by the CBI against Anbumani Ramadoss. This was one of the 13 resolutions adopted during the meeting of the committee at the residence of party founder Ramadoss in Thailapuram in Villupuram district.

The resolution said CBI has to investigate the allegedly fraudulent manner in which Anbumani acted to try and control party leadership and allegedly forged documents which were used to obtain a favourable letter from the Election Commission of India. It condemned the ECI for issuing such a letter to Anbumani.

The meeting termed the faction led by Anbumani as a “fake party” misusing the name of PMK and said that a son who betrayed his father will betray party cadre and the public as well.

The committee criticised the police for not taking action despite complaints being lodged seeking investigation regarding alleged planting of surveillance devices in Ramadoss’ residence.

The meeting vested Ramadoss with full authority to take decisions on alliance-related talks, actions and strategies for the 2026 Assembly election. The meeting also adopted a resolution to extend full cooperation to Srigandhi Parasuraman, PMK’s working president and Ramadoss’ daughter.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ramadoss said, “I will certainly form a winning alliance.”