'Police bid to stop TVK meeting with stringent conditions': Party Secretary KG Arunraj

COIMBATORE: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Propaganda Secretary KG Arunraj on Wednesday alleged the police have been trying to stop its upcoming meeting by imposing several conditions.

Addressing the media at the Coimbatore International Airport, Arunraj further said police are imposing such conditions only for the TVK.

"Forty conditions were imposed on TVK's meeting at Salem and the permission was not granted.

Now, for a public meeting scheduled in Erode district on Thursday the conditions have been increased to more than 80. We (TVK) will be organising the meeting in Erode district by following those conditions."

The media know what conditions were imposed for the DMK's youth wing meeting in Karur district in which 150,000 cadres took part, he added.

Enough police be posted at the meeting venue for regulating the crowd since ensuring law and order is the state government's top priority, Arunraj stated.

The TVK leader Vijay's route and who are all meeting him will be known only on Thursday. His plan has been kept secret due to security concerns, party sources said.