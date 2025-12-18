'Police bid to stop TVK meeting with stringent conditions': Party Secretary KG Arunraj

COIMBATORE: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Propaganda Secretary KG Arunraj on Wednesday alleged the police have been trying to stop its upcoming meeting by imposing several conditions.
Addressing the media at the Coimbatore International Airport, Arunraj further said police are imposing such conditions only for the TVK.
"Forty conditions were imposed on TVK's meeting at Salem and the permission was not granted.
Now, for a public meeting scheduled in Erode district on Thursday the conditions have been increased to more than 80. We (TVK) will be organising the meeting in Erode district by following those conditions."
The media know what conditions were imposed for the DMK's youth wing meeting in Karur district in which 150,000 cadres took part, he added.
Enough police be posted at the meeting venue for regulating the crowd since ensuring law and order is the state government's top priority, Arunraj stated.
The TVK leader Vijay's route and who are all meeting him will be known only on Thursday. His plan has been kept secret due to security concerns, party sources said.
On the risk of party cadres refusing to follow their instructions during the meeting, Arunraj said "a few who are enamoured of Vijay may want to see him at a closer distance by climbing walls and fences. However, they will not violate the law and order and have no intention to damage public property."
Arunraj also asserted TVK leader Vijay knows how to talk and former BJP President K Annamalai should not ask what Vijay should talk about.
Speaking about the TVK's stand on the Thiruparankundram issue, Arunraj said Tamil Nadu has set an example of communal harmony for other states in the country.
"For instance, Muslims welcomed the Chithirai festival in Madurai and at the same time Ayyappa devotees are visiting the dargah. Likewise, the people of Thiruparankundram are united.
"Both the DMK and the BJP are trying to take leverage from the Thiruparankundram issue. However, the people are very clear about it," said Arunraj.