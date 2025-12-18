Residents relocated to Tiruchy's Mekudi refuse to vacate, leave work on new Cauvery bridge hanging

TIRUCHY: Land acquisition for the construction of approach road for the bridge connecting Mela Chinthamani and Mambazha Salai is getting delayed as 42 families who have relocated are refusing to move to the new place allegedly because a settlement for trans gender persons would come up in their neighbourhood.

As per the project plan, 42 families in Annai Sathya Nagar were to be relocated to Mekudi near Panjappur. The previous district collector, M Pradeep Kumar convinced them to relocate and had issued patta for the new site.

As the construction of pillars on the river bed was suspended due to strong water currents in the Cauvery, officials started work on the approach road from Mela Chinthamani.

To facilitate this, 42 families were evicted on November 12. Though the houses have been razed, the families have been staging protests, preventing officials from carrying out construction.

S Sivakumar, a resident of Annai Sathiya Nagar, said the families went to check out the new place at Mekudi in October and found out that a portion of the allotted land was owned by a private party and two Adheenams (mutts).

"Also, another land parcel had been allotted to trans gender persons. We refused to accept the land, following which officials identified another site at Thorakudi," he said. D Murugadoss, another affected person, said when the families visited Thorakudi, the villagers did not allow them to enter the land, stating they had not yet been issued patta for their house sites.