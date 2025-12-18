Tiruchy West’s wait for government higher secondary school grows longer

TIRUCHY: There are over 25 aided and government high schools in Tiruchy West, but the lack of higher secondary school limits options for students, especially girls in the area.

In June, when the state government inaugurated a model school, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore in Edamalaipatti Pudur, the residents were hoping that it would serve as a higher secondary school also, but that did not happen.

During the inaugural event, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, who is the MLA of Tiruchy West, urged his cabinet colleague and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to prioritise opening government schools in the constituency. The demand is yet to fructify.

As a result, students continue to depend on private schools or travel some distance. The lack of government higher secondary school has had a direct impact on students from lower- and middle-income families, particularly first-generation learners.

Many students, particularly girls From working-class families, are compelled to move to private institutions as parents are reluctant to send them to a school that requires at least two bus rides. CPI functionary Ibrahim said, "For a district which is represented by two ministers holding important portfolios, this situation is unacceptable."