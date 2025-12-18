Tiruchy West’s wait for government higher secondary school grows longer

TIRUCHY: There are over 25 aided and government high schools in Tiruchy West, but the lack of higher secondary school limits options for students, especially girls in the area.
In June, when the state government inaugurated a model school, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore in Edamalaipatti Pudur, the residents were hoping that it would serve as a higher secondary school also, but that did not happen.
During the inaugural event, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, who is the MLA of Tiruchy West, urged his cabinet colleague and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to prioritise opening government schools in the constituency. The demand is yet to fructify.
As a result, students continue to depend on private schools or travel some distance. The lack of government higher secondary school has had a direct impact on students from lower- and middle-income families, particularly first-generation learners.
Many students, particularly girls From working-class families, are compelled to move to private institutions as parents are reluctant to send them to a school that requires at least two bus rides. CPI functionary Ibrahim said, "For a district which is represented by two ministers holding important portfolios, this situation is unacceptable."
According to sources in the district school education department, the student strength in the government high school in Edamalaipatti Pudur, has risen from around 700 two years ago to 841 this year, after the infrastructure was upgraded. The student strength in Class X is 146.
Sources added that there should be at least 500 students for a school to be upgraded as higher secondary school. The school authorities submitted a proposal to the school education department last year seeking upgrade to a higher secondary school, but it was rejected, citing the presence of an Adi Dravidar welfare higher secondary school at Periya Meluguparai, which is 5 km away.
School sources said a fresh proposal was submitted around 20 days ago, highlighting the increased student strength and available infrastructure. Officials of the school education department said efforts were being made to start a higher secondary school at least by the next academic year.