TN Minister challenges ED probe in PMLA case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday admitted the petitions filed by Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy and his family members challenging the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate and the summons issued by the Adjudicating Authority, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and issued notice to the ED to file its reply by January 5, 2026.

Even after issuing notice, the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan refused to grant interim stay on the proceedings of ED and the Adjudicating Authority. The bench posted the matter to January 5, 2026, for further hearing.

Senior counsel John Sathyan appeared for the petitioners. He submitted that the minister and his family members — wife Susheela, sons P Senthilkumar, a sitting MLA, and P Prabu — were discharged from the Rs 2.01 crore disproportionate assets case, registered for the check period from 2006-11 when he was holding the revenue portfolio, by a Dindigul trial court in March 2023.

However, on hearing the revision petitions filed by DVAC, the Madras HC set aside the trial court ruling on April 28, 2025. Challenging this order, Periyasamy moved the Supreme Court. In the meantime, the ED registered the ECIR on July 23 and conducted searches in various premises on August 18, he told the court.