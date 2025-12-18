TN plans new dairy policy to curb milk adulteration

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Department has decided to institutionalise milk production and distribution across the state to streamline the sector and curb adulteration, and is in the process of framing a dedicated dairy policy.

Under the proposed framework, dairy farmers will be enabled to sell milk directly to smaller private players, companies, and other buyers through milk cooperative societies, instead of depending on middlemen.

However, the practice of selling milk at the village level directly to retail consumers will remain unchanged. In this context, Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj held a meeting with private milk companies at the Aavin headquarters on Wednesday.

According to data from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), TN produces around 300 lakh litres of milk per day. Aavin accounts for about 12% of the market share, procuring between 34 lakh and 36 lakh litres daily, while the private sector handles around 25%, or nearly 75 lakh litres a day. Nearly 60% of milk production and distribution is unorganised, while 3% to 4% is consumed by farmers themselves.

A John Louis, Director of Milk Production and Dairy Development (DMPDD) and Managing Director of Aavin, said the proposed dairy policy aims to raise institutional milk sales to 50%, thereby ensuring greater consumer safety.