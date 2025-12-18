TNIE Exclusive| Completion of 24x7 water supply project in Coimbatore pushed to Feb 2026

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore's ambitious 24x7 water supply project has once again missed its deadline, with delays attributed to slow progress and alleged substandard work by the French firm Suez Projects, which is executing the initiative on behalf of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).
The Rs 646.71-crore project, formalised through an agreement signed in 2018, is being implemented across the old 60 wards of the city, as they existed prior to the 2011 delimitation. Initially slated for completion by June 2023, the project has faced repeated setbacks. The COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, coordination issues and complaints over the quality of work led the civic body to extend the deadline to August 2025. However, the firm has failed to meet this revised timeline as well.
With Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu due next year, pressure has been mounting on the civic body from councillors across zones to ensure early completion. While about 90% of the overall work has been completed, several wards continue to lag behind. Residents and councillors have voiced frustration over prolonged road damage and the inability to restore surfaces due to unfinished House Service Connections (HSCs).
The CCMC has stepped in to execute pipeline installation works on several roads directly, with the expenditure being adjusted against Suez's bills. Since 2023, the CCMC imposed fines worth `68.4 lakh on the Suez firm over numerous lapses, negligence and delays in work. These measures appear to have resulted in some improvement recently, though financial constraints continue to pose challenges. Adding to public discontent, many roads dug up for pipeline works are yet to be fully restored, raising concerns over safety and inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said that a majority of works had been completed and that strict action had been taken against the firm for delays. "So far, over 90,000 houses in the 60 wards are receiving 24x7 water supply. All digging works have now been stopped, and officials have been instructed to focus on road restoration. We are planning to complete all remaining works by February-March next year," he said.
24x7 Water Supply Project Funding
Total Project Value - Rs 646.71 crore
Government of India share - Rs 166.99 crore
Government of Tamil Nadu share - Rs 101.21 crore
Concessionaire - Rs 129.34 crore
Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board - Rs 66.8 crore
CCMC - Rs 182.37 crore (Smart City Projects fund Rs 150.73 crore+ Rs 31.64 crores from General fund)
Operation & Maintenance for 25 years - Rs 2,000 crore (approximately)
24x7 Water Supply Project's Progress
SUBJECT | TOTAL | COMPLETED SO FAR
Main pipelines | 75 km | 66.25 km
Supply pipelines | 1,798 km | 1,747.63 km
House Service Connections (HSCs) | 1,50,000 | 1,41,062 (95,947 HSC given 24x7 water supply)
Over Head Tanks (OHTs) | 33 | 30
Overall progress - 90% completed
Wards to benefit from the 24x7 water supply project
ZONE | TOTAL WARDS | WARD NUMBERS
North | 11 | 3, 12, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30
East | 13 | 24, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61
Central | 20 | 31, 32, 46, 47, 48, 49, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84
West | 10 | 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 71, 72, 73,74, 75
South | 6 | 76, 77, 78, 79, 86, 87
TOTAL | 60