TNIE Exclusive| Completion of 24x7 water supply project in Coimbatore pushed to Feb 2026

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore's ambitious 24x7 water supply project has once again missed its deadline, with delays attributed to slow progress and alleged substandard work by the French firm Suez Projects, which is executing the initiative on behalf of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).



The Rs 646.71-crore project, formalised through an agreement signed in 2018, is being implemented across the old 60 wards of the city, as they existed prior to the 2011 delimitation. Initially slated for completion by June 2023, the project has faced repeated setbacks. The COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, coordination issues and complaints over the quality of work led the civic body to extend the deadline to August 2025. However, the firm has failed to meet this revised timeline as well.



With Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu due next year, pressure has been mounting on the civic body from councillors across zones to ensure early completion. While about 90% of the overall work has been completed, several wards continue to lag behind. Residents and councillors have voiced frustration over prolonged road damage and the inability to restore surfaces due to unfinished House Service Connections (HSCs).