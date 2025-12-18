TNMC lodges police complaint against two over fake FMG registration documents

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) has filed a police complaint against two people who tried to register as foreign medical graduates (FMGs) by submitting fake documents.

According to official sources, the complaint was recently filed at the Commissioner of Police’s office. During the verification process, the certificates were found to be fake.

In a release, TNMC said it has also identified several cases of fake or invalid certificates, which were appropriately rejected in the interest of patient safety and public trust.

The statement comes after allegations from the foreign medical graduates that the registration process is being delayed by TNMC. It said verification takes time as it involves coordination with multiple agencies, including scrutiny of screening test certificates, passport and travel details, embassy verification, and authentication of medical qualification certificates from the universities concerned.

The FMGs should also clear the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, a licensure examination conducted by the National Board of Examination, for Indian students who study MBBS in foreign countries.