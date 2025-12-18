TTDC hotel project in Vathalmalai drags on as water, road prove elusive

DHARMAPURI: A hotel built by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) in Vathalmalai is yet to be opened even after its construction concluded 18 months ago. The lack of basic amenities such as approach road and a water source in the area has been blamed for the delay in throwing open the facility named, 'Hotel Tamil Nadu'.

A two-storied structure with dining room, restroom, view point etc has been ready but cottages and resorts that are part of the hotel project are yet to be constructed.

Crucially, the approach road to the hotel site is yet to be laid with officials blaming the terrain for the delay in laying it. Also, a water source has not been located at the hotel site.

For decades, the people of Dharmapuri have been appealing to the Tamil Nadu government to improve the amenities in and promote tourism.

In 2021 Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived in Vathalmalai and promised to develop the area and promote tourism. In 2023 TDC had allocated Rs 2.50 crore to build a hotel to accommodate tourists arriving at the hill hamlet.

Speaking to TNIE, S Manigandan from Chinnangadu in Vathalmalai said, "The 3,700-plus population here are primarily dependent on agriculture and animal husbandry. But agriculture here is unreliable due to the lack of water sources. So we had urged the Dharmapuri district administration to improve tourism. So far, only 'Hotel Tamil Nadu' is the only tourism initiative undertaken but it has not been completed. The structure remains a mere ornate piece without water and roads at the site."