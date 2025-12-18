Turtle death toll rises to 50, Tamil Nadu to intensify patrolling with marine elite force

CHENNAI: The death toll of Olive Ridley sea turtles along the Chennai coast has climbed to 50 this season, triggering fresh concern among conservationists and prompting the State government to strengthen marine patrolling and surveillance during the crucial mating period.

Volunteers from Students Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN) said most of the turtles found dead so far are males, raising questions about what is happening offshore.

“We don’t know where exactly they are getting entangled and drowning. All the carcasses that are beaching now are around three to four days old,” a volunteer said, suggesting that the fatalities are occurring at sea rather than close to the nesting beaches.

To address the issue, the State on Thursday has deployed an 11-member marine elite force that will patrol waters up to five nautical miles from the coast.

The team will identify mating zones, monitor fishing activity, photograph and report violations, and assist enforcement agencies.

A few members of the force have also been trained to use underwater surveillance equipment, which can help determine the type of fishing gear being used and whether it poses a threat to turtles.