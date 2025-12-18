'Upset' over non-lighting of lamp on Thiruparankundram hill pillar, Madurai man ends life

MADURAI: A 40-year-old man ended his life near the Tallakulam police station in Madurai on Thursday, as he was allegedly upset over the lack of permission to light a lamp on the stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill. He was identified as P Poorna Chandran of Narimedu in Madurai.
The incident took place around 3.30 pm inside a CCTV monitoring room attached to the police station after he locked himself inside. Bystanders noticed smoke emitting from inside and alerted fire and rescue service personnel, who rushed to the spot and found his charred body.
A few audio clips of Chandran said to have been recorded by him were circulated soon after his death. According to the audio, he claimed that he was taking this extreme step near the Periyar statue in the city instead of Thiruparankundram to avoid any taint for the temple.
Saravanan, an advocate and friend of Chandran, who received the audios, said the latter was upset that the lighting of the lamp on the stone pillar was not permitted despite the order of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.
Chandran's wife Indhumathi, 28, filed a complaint at the Tallakulam police station, seeking an investigation into his death. The family clarified that he was not affiliated with any political party but was a devotee.
His body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem. Tallakulam police launched an investigation. Chandran was a load vehicle driver and medical representative. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Former BJP state president Annamalai expressed his condolences on X and blamed the DMK government for its alleged anti-Hindu stand on the Thiruparankundram issue, which he said led to the extreme step.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on the Tamil Nadu health department's helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)