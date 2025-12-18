Vijay invokes MGR and Jayalalithaa to brand DMK as 'evil', hails TVK as ‘pure force’

ERODE: TVK president Vijay on Thursday tore into the DMK, terming the ruling party an “evil force”, a phrase coined by AIADMK stalwarts MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa to target the Dravidian major.

“I am repeating what they (MGR and Jayalalithaa) said: the DMK is a ‘theeya sakthi’ (evil force),” Vijay said during a public meeting at Vijayamangalam in Erode – his first in Tamil Nadu after the September 27 Karur rally wherein 41 people were killed in a stampede. He had held a closed-door meeting with a select audience in Kancheepuram after that, apart from addressing a rally in Puducherry.

Describing the TVK as a “thooya sakthi” (pure force), Vijay said, “The political battle is between the TVK and the DMK alone.”

Criticising the DMK, the actor-politician said, “Whatever we say the DMK is spreading slander against us (TVK). MGR and Madam Jayalalithaa had already criticised the DMK as an evil force. I didn’t understand their harsh criticisms of the DMK at the time. But now I understand. I am now repeating what they said: ‘the DMK is an evil force’. Our party is a pure force. The political contest is between the TVK and the DMK alone.”