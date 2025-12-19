As JACTTO-GEO intensifies protests over Old Pension Scheme, TN government calls for talks

CHENNAI: The State government, on Friday, announced that Ministers EV Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will hold talks with representatives of unions of government employees and teachers regarding their demands, at the State secretariat, on December 22.

The JACTTO-GEO, the umbrella organisation for government employees and teachers, has been intensifying its protests over their long-pending demands, particularly reverting to the Old Pension Scheme.

The committee, headed by senior IAS officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi, which submitted its interim report on the pension scheme suitable for government employees to the State government on September 30, sought additional time to submit the final report. The government employees' unions stated that submitting an interim report is a ploy to avoid submitting a final report, and this cannot be accepted.

The government employees and teachers staged a one-day token strike on November 18 to press for their demands. Following this, they also staged a hunger strike on December 13 in all district headquarters. The JACTTO-GEO had announced that on December 27, preparatory conferences for commencing the indefinite strike from January 6 will be organised in all district headquarters.