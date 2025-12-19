Be wary of groups only keen on vote bank: AIADMK general secretary EPS

CHENNAI: In a veiled dig at DMK, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday cautioned people of minority communities to remain vigilant to “groups” that present themselves as their well-wishers but are actually driven by self-interest, seeking to retain power, generation after generation, by exploiting vote bank politics.

“If we allow ourselves to be deceived by such forces of evil, there will be no dawn thereafter. Tamil Nadu will be plunged into darkness. This is therefore a time for alert and conscious action,” Palaniswami said, taking part in the Christmas celebrations organised by the AIADMK at the CST Light Auditorium in Chennai.

“Those who project themselves as protectors of minorities are, in reality, staging a deceitful drama to secure power by cunningly harvesting minority votes,” the AIADMK leader said.

He also charged that during the past 55 months of the DMK regime, several welfare measures that minorities received under the AIADMK government are no longer available.