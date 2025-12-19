CM Stalin urges President Murmu to return Kalaignar univ Bill to governor with direction to assent

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to return the Kalaignar University Bill and the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Amendment) Bill to the Governor with a direction to him to consider the Bill in accordance with law and the aid and advice of the state government. The letter was dated December 2.

On Thursday, MPs from six political parties from the state led by DMK MP T R Baalu submitted a representation to the President’s office seeking swift action on the letter. In the letter, the CM said, “I made an announcement on April 24, 2025, in the Assembly that a university in the name of Kalaignar University will be established in Kumbakonam to provide world-class education and increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio of the surrounding districts. We have already identified 54.86 acres of land.”

The letter also detailed that the Bill was passed on April 29 and was sent to the Governor on May 2 for his assent. However, the Governor reserved the Bill for the President’s consideration on July 14. “The Governor has unilaterally declared that the Bills are repugnant to the UGC regulations. This could have been averted if the Governor had consulted the government before acting and reserving the Bill,” the CM said.