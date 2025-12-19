Crisis looms as US tariffs cripple Tamil Nadu exports: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Warning of a looming humanitarian and economic crisis due to the impact of the 50% tariff on Indian exports imposed by the United States, Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to resolve the issue.

He stated that the US tariffs have crippled Tamil Nadu’s textile, apparel, and leather sectors, resulting in a loss of Rs 15,000 crore in orders and putting lakhs of jobs, particularly those of women, at serious risk.

Explaining in detail how the US tariffs have had a serious impact on TN’s textile and leather industry, the CM said in Tiruppur — the knitwear capital of India — exporters have reported a staggering wipeout of Rs 15,000 crore in confirmed orders, coupled with enforced production cuts of up to 30% across units. New orders are drying up at an alarming rate.

“This has translated into a combined daily loss of Rs 60 crore in revenues for exporters in Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode and Karur, pushing many small and medium enterprises to the brink of collapse,” he said.