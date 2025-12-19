Dharmapuri farmers upset over declining sugarcane yield, slowing operations of Palacode mill

DHARMAPURI: Farmers are growing increasingly concerned about declining sugarcane yield and the slowing operations of the Dharmapuri District Cooperative Sugarmill Ltd in Palacode.

Nearly a decade ago, the cooperative sugar mill in Palacode boasted a sugarcane cultivation area of more than 15,000 acres, with mills grinding about 3.5 to 4 lakh tonnes of sugarcane. Now, with the mill said to commence operations on Friday, only 2,200 acres of sugarcane cultivation area have been registered, and the mill has received only 52,000 tonnes of sugarcane for grinding. Farmers are worried and fear that the mill could shut down permanently, owing to poor yields.

Speaking to TNIE, P Ganeshan from Palacode said, "Two years ago, the mill had ground one lakh tonnes of sugarcane. However, last year, the mill barely operated for 14 days, following which operations were stopped. A key reason for the failure of mills is the lack of cultivation area. There is no profit from cultivating sugarcane."

"Dharmapuri farmers are small-scale cultivators, and investing their land in sugarcane is not profitable, especially when it takes about 11 months to reap a profit. To ensure a successful harvest, farmers spend money on fertilisers, labour and irrigation, which comes to about Rs 20,000 per acre. Therefore, they move to cheaper crops with shorter growth periods, which is why the mill is failing. Without sugarcane, how can the mill be successful?" he added.