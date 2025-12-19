Free laptops for Tamil Nadu college students likely from January 5

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s free laptop distribution scheme is likely to be launched on January 5, with beneficiaries already identified for the first phase of implementation.

The scheme, announced in this year’s state budget, is aimed at strengthening digital access among college students from economically weaker sections and enhancing their exposure to emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence.

The state government had allocated Rs 2,000 crore in the budget this year for providing laptops to 20 lakh students over the next two years.

In the first phase, around 10 lakh UG final-year students studying in arts and science, engineering, medical, law, agriculture and polytechnic courses in government and government-aided colleges will receive laptops.

Officials said the majority of beneficiaries have been identified from among students covered under the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes. The scheme will be later extended to beneficiaries in private colleges. “Students who secured admission under the 7.5% quota in premier private colleges will also be covered under the scheme,” said P Shankar, higher education secretary

Officials said the TN e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) was tasked with identifying the genuine beneficiaries. “By February end, we aim to distribute all 10 lakh laptops to the beneficiaries. In the first phase, final-year students will be covered, it will then be extended to first and second-year students,” said another senior official.