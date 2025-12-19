Infra projects in Coimbatore stuck due to fund allocation delay by planning bodies

COIMBATORE: Several crucial infrastructure projects in Coimbatore city, including the long-pending renovation of the 50-year-old Gandhipuram Central Bus Terminus, continue to face prolonged delays due to the non-allocation of funds by the Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) and the Local Planning Authority (LPA).

According to officials of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), proposals seeking a total funding of Rs 144 crore for four major development projects were sent to the DTCP through the LPA several months ago. These include the widening of Sathyamangalam Road, renovation of the Gandhipuram bus terminus, improvement of major city roads, and the formation of three new scheme roads aimed at easing traffic congestion. However, none of these projects has received financial approval so far.

To tackle the city's growing traffic woes, the CCMC had prepared Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for three new scheme roads. These include a two-kilometre stretch from Thudiyalur to Sathyamangalam Road via Saravanampatti, another 2 km stretch from Thudiyalur to Chinnavedampatti parallel to the Thudiyalur-Sathy Road, and a third 2 km stretch from PN Pudur on Marudhamalai Road to Aishwarya Garden Road in the west zone. The total estimated cost of these projects is Rs 20 cr.