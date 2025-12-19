Infra projects in Coimbatore stuck due to fund allocation delay by planning bodies

COIMBATORE: Several crucial infrastructure projects in Coimbatore city, including the long-pending renovation of the 50-year-old Gandhipuram Central Bus Terminus, continue to face prolonged delays due to the non-allocation of funds by the Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) and the Local Planning Authority (LPA).
According to officials of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), proposals seeking a total funding of Rs 144 crore for four major development projects were sent to the DTCP through the LPA several months ago. These include the widening of Sathyamangalam Road, renovation of the Gandhipuram bus terminus, improvement of major city roads, and the formation of three new scheme roads aimed at easing traffic congestion. However, none of these projects has received financial approval so far.
To tackle the city's growing traffic woes, the CCMC had prepared Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for three new scheme roads. These include a two-kilometre stretch from Thudiyalur to Sathyamangalam Road via Saravanampatti, another 2 km stretch from Thudiyalur to Chinnavedampatti parallel to the Thudiyalur-Sathy Road, and a third 2 km stretch from PN Pudur on Marudhamalai Road to Aishwarya Garden Road in the west zone. The total estimated cost of these projects is Rs 20 cr.
Sources said land acquisition remains a key component of these road projects. For the Thudiyalur-Chinnavedampatti and Thudiyalur-Sathyamangalam Road projects alone, land belonging to 36 owners must be acquired.
In total, 3.48 acres are required, of which around 105 cents has already been acquired. Negotiations are currently underway to acquire another 129 cents, while plans are being drawn up to acquire the remaining 1.13 acres.
In addition to the scheme roads, the CCMC had sought Rs 40 cr for improving major city roads and Rs 54 cr for widening the heavily congested Sathyamangalam Road. Despite the DPRs being submitted over a year ago, these proposals have yet to receive funding.
The delay has also impacted plans to renovate the Gandhipuram Central Bus Terminus, one of the busiest transport hubs in the city. Built in 1974, the terminus has completed 51 years and is in a visibly deteriorated condition.
Concrete portions of the roof have weakened and crumbled in places, rainwater seeps in during the monsoon, drainage facilities are inadequate, and seating arrangements for passengers are insufficient, added the sources.
To address these concerns, the CCMC proposed a comprehensive redevelopment of the bus stand with modern amenities, including the construction of a ground floor and a first floor to optimise space and improve passenger comfort.
Currently, nearly 998 buses operate from the terminus daily, catering to around 1.2 lakh commuters. The project, estimated at Rs 30 cr, was proposed under LPA funds, and a request seeking administrative sanction and financial approval was sent to the State government several months ago.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said DPRs for all four projects had been submitted a long time ago and that the civic body was awaiting fund release from the LPA. "Once the funds are received, we will begin the work immediately," he said.
Meanwhile, a senior LPA official said the proposals had been forwarded to the government and were currently with the finance department for approval. "Once financial clearance is given, funds will be released," the official added.
Until then, several much-needed development works in Coimbatore remain on hold, leaving residents waiting for long-promised infrastructure upgrades.