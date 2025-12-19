Madras HC orders TN govt to notify SOP for regulating huge roadshows, rallies of political parties by January 5

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to notify the standard operating procedure (SOP) for regulating roadshows and rallies of political parties attracting huge number of party men by January 5, 2026.

Following the September 27 Karur Tragedy that killed 41 persons during the roadshow of actor-politician Vijay, the draft SOP was framed by the state government by consulting recognized political parties, including the principal opposition party AIADMK, and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, a registered party which submitted their suggestions and objections to the government.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the orders on a batch of petitions including certain PILs seeking framing of the SOP to regulate roadshows and rallies and the TVK which moved a petition seeking to relax the conditions imposed on Vijay’s roadshows.

“The state shall take a decision, one way or the other. A decision on the suggestions and objections of the parties have to be taken. Finalize the SOP and notify as early as possible and not later than January 5, 2026,” the bench said in the order.