Madurai Bench of Madras HC urges Centre to frame laws to aid Indians abroad

MADURAI: The Government of India has a duty to provide legal aid to its citizens not only within the territory of the country, but also outside, said the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, directing the government to come out with a comprehensive and feasible policy framework in this regard.

Justice GR Swaminathan was hearing a petition filed by A Malarvizhi alias Kottaithai from Virudhunagar district, a widow of Ayyappan Marimuthu, seeking compensation. Marimuthu, an Indian citizen, was employed at an industry in the Republic of Cameroon, Central Africa, and died in October 2021.

The Additional Solicitor General of India, appearing for the Government of India, submitted that consular assistance had already been provided and the High Commission of India in Cameroon had been urged to look into the issue of compensation. Moreover, the company is not functioning, and no one is sure of the company’s status.

The court, considering the rival contentions and based on material records, said that as of now, there is no legislative framework governing the field. There has been a migration of labourers across the continents. Overseas employment is a reality.