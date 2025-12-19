No cop engaged as orderly at residences of senior police officers, Tamil Nadu DGP tells HC

CHENNAI: The DGP of Tamil Nadu has informed the Madras High Court that no cop is being engaged as orderly at the residences of senior police officers and the court can take appropriate action if any complaint on deputation of orderlies is received.

The submission was made by state public prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah on Thursday before a division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan when a petition regarding an eviction came up for hearing. He also filed a report on behalf of DGP. Jinnah was responding to a query by the bench on orderly duty.

The bench said the orderly system must completely be abolished in the police department as done in the prisons department, and remarked that continuing such a system is tantamount to a criminal offence.

Stating that the personnel may show as if they are on duty but may be engaged in personal works of higher officials, the bench sought details on the procedure and monitoring mechanisms put in place for preventing misuse of duty hours.