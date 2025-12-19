PCB appellate body stops operation of tar mixing unit in Devala

NILGIRIS: The Appellate Authority of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in Chennai has halted the operation of a tar mixing unit (hot mix plant) at Pokker Colony in Devala near Gudalur following pollution concerns.
The residents heaved a sigh of relief following the direction from the appellate authority based on the report submitted by PCB officials.
They have been protesting against the unit for the last 20 years as pollution from it has been blamed for ill-health including breathing difficulties among the local residents.
The experts from Appellate Authority will also be inspecting the new site at Athikunna Road where the unit has proposed to restart the operation.
V Harris, a local resident who is heading a committee formed against the hot mix plant, said the plant had exceeded by up to 80 percent the pollution standards prescribed by the PCB in the majority of the locations for more than half of the survey period for six days between December 1 to 6.
"We feel light hearted as our protest against the unit to save the people from health issues has succeeded due to the direction from Appellate Authority. We are happy that the unit will not function anymore and create pollution to the local people. However, the new proposed unit is located 150 metres from the present site. We hope the unit will follow all the PCB norms," said Harris.
The plant was shut down on March 31 due to lack of approval from the PCB; however, after two months, it got permission and resumed functioning. However, it was sealed by the revenue officials in August following a protest by the people after the unit was found creating pollution.
On July 28, a few houses located near the unit was damaged after its compound wall collapsed. Instead of removing the damaged compound wall, the owner levelled the crushed stones with an earth mover, sparking a row as it was alleged he ignored safety concerns.