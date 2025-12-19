PCB appellate body stops operation of tar mixing unit in Devala

NILGIRIS: The Appellate Authority of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in Chennai has halted the operation of a tar mixing unit (hot mix plant) at Pokker Colony in Devala near Gudalur following pollution concerns.

The residents heaved a sigh of relief following the direction from the appellate authority based on the report submitted by PCB officials.

They have been protesting against the unit for the last 20 years as pollution from it has been blamed for ill-health including breathing difficulties among the local residents.

The experts from Appellate Authority will also be inspecting the new site at Athikunna Road where the unit has proposed to restart the operation.

V Harris, a local resident who is heading a committee formed against the hot mix plant, said the plant had exceeded by up to 80 percent the pollution standards prescribed by the PCB in the majority of the locations for more than half of the survey period for six days between December 1 to 6.