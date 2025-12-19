Retain MGNREGA, incorporate provisions of VB-G RAM G after consulting states: Tamil Nadu CM to PM

CHENNAI: Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to implement the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament on Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said key changes made for this scheme would alter the fundamental rights-based nature of the MGNREGA.

In a letter to the PM, Stalin said the five key changes proposed in the new Bill would also adversely affect states’ finances and undermine the livelihoods of millions of rural labourers.

He urged the PM to retain the existing scheme, while incorporating select provisions of the proposed Bill — such as increasing guaranteed employment to 125 days and avoiding work during peak agricultural seasons — through amendments made in consultation with states.

While describing the proposal to enhance guaranteed employment as a welcome step, the CM said the remaining provisions eroded MGNREGA’s core principles, imposed severe financial burdens on states and weakened federalism.

Stalin pointed out that the Bill replaces MGNREGA’s demand-driven framework with centrally fixed, state-wise allocations, effectively capping expenditure and shifting excess costs to states.