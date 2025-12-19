Rs 45-cr fine imposed on stone quarries in three years: Tamil Nadu Mines dept

TIRUNELVELI: The Geology and Mining Department has imposed penalty totalling Rs 45 crore on several stone quarries in Tirunelveli district over the past three years following drone-based surveys and inspections.

According to a written reply given by M Mahboob Khan, the assistant director of Mines, dated December 17, to a petition submitted by Tenkasi Iyarkai Vala Sangam secretary S Jameen, inspections were carried out across the district, after an accident took place in a quarry at Adaimithippankulam in Palayamkottai taluk in 2022.

Based on violations detected, fine totalling around Rs 40 crore was imposed, of which about Rs 38 crore has been collected, and steps are under way to collect the remaining Rs 2 crore, he added.

The official further stated that periodic drone surveys are being carried out in phases. In Phase I and Phase II, around 22 quarries were surveyed and fine of nearly Rs 5 crore was imposed, of which about Rs 4 crore has been collected.

In Phase III, around 14 quarries have been surveyed using drones and the reports are under examination. Further action will be taken after the reports are received, the official said.