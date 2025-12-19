Santhanakoodu fest: RDO allows flag hoisting at Sikandar dargah

MADURAI: Thirumangalam Revenue Divisional Officer Sivajothi on Thursday gave permission for the flag hoisting ceremony, scheduled on December 21, for the Santhanakoodu festival which will be held till January 6, 2026, at the Hazrath Sultan Sikandar Badusha Aulia Dargah located atop the Thiruparankundram hill. A peace committee meeting regarding the event was conducted in which officials and representatives of the dargah administration took part.

The RDO told the participants that the sandhanakoodu festival should be conducted strictly adhering to conditions imposed in previous years. During the flag hoisting and on other days of the festival, processions should pass only through the customary routes followed in earlier years, ensuring that no law and order problems arise.

The RDO further said the dargah administration would be held responsible if any of the conditions is violated or if any law and order issue arises during the festival.