SC families in Madurai's Mangulam flag lack of toilets, inadequate water supply

MADURAI: Members of SC community living in Gandhinagar at Mangulam in Madurai North taluk say they are facing severe hardship due to inadequate water supply and lack of basic sanitation facilities. There are at least 100 families in the area.

P Kavitha (35), a resident, told TNIE that the area does not have amenities such as common toilets, proper road and sufficient drinking water. “We defecate in the open amid constant fear of poisonous insects and snakes. Due to this, many of us often suffer urinary tract infection and other ailments Women, especially during menstruation, face severe difficulties. ,” she said.

She further said that the overhead water tank (OHT) is in a dilapidated condition and is insufficient to meet their daily requirements. “We submitted several petitions to various authorities, including the previous collector M S Sangeetha. However, no action has been taken so far,” she added.