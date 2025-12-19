Schneider inks Rs 718-cr deal to expand Tamil Nadu ops, build new unit in Hosur

CHENNAI: Schneider Electric India is expanding its manufacturing units in Chennai and Coimbatore and setting up a new greenfield plant in Hosur with an investment of Rs 718 crore, a move expected to create 663 direct jobs. The move is expected to help reinforce Tamil Nadu’s position as a preferred destination for advanced electrical equipment and energy management solutions.

The investment plan was formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday between the Tamil Nadu government and the Schneider Electric Group, in the presence of CM MK Stalin.

Under the agreement, Schneider Electric India Private Limited (SEIPL) will scale up capacity at its smart manufacturing units in Chennai and Coimbatore. In addition, Schneider Electric IT Business India Private Limited (SEITB) will establish a new manufacturing facility in Hosur, focusing on prefab solutions and cooling systems.

The Hosur facility is expected to come up on a 5,00,000 sq ft plot at Horizon Industrial Park. It will integrate rooftop solar power, energy-efficient HVAC systems and EV charging infrastructure.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said, “When existing investors choose to expand in Tamil Nadu, it is proof that in Tamil Nadu, approvals are predictably fast, talent is available in abundance and industrial infrastructure is top-notch.”

The MoU signing was attended by Rajaa, chief secretary N Muruganandam, senior officials from the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, and senior executives of Schneider Electric.