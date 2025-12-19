Sellur bus stand in Nagapattinam not ready; auction of shops planned on premises draws few bidders

NAGAPATTINAM: The pre-auction of shops at the Rs 30.40 crore bus stand being built at Sellur along the East Coast Road failed to draw adequate response on Wednesday, with just 26 shops sold out of a total 80 shops planned in the facility.

The Nagapattinam municipality started construction of the bus stand in September 2024 and it was to be completed on August 31, 2025. But only the basement and columns have been raised so far. According to municipality sources, the work is progressing at a snail's pace allegedly due to paucity of funds.

A senior official from the municipality told TNIE that the state government had sanctioned Rs 15 crore, and the rest was to be borne by the municipality. "The municipality does not have sufficient funds to meet this share, which has resulted in the delay." the official added.

"The area where the bus stand is being constructed is a low-lying ground, and almost the entire funds sanctioned by the government has been spent on raising the basement and the pillars to the required height.

For further construction, we have to seek out loans," the official said adding the civic body is looking to secure loan before the 2026 Assembly election dates are announced as the model code of conduct will come into force.