Severe sea erosion threatens Kulasekarapattinam coast, villagers urge govt for permanent solution

THOOTHUKUDI: The Kulasekarapattinam seashore near Tiruchendur has been witnessing severe erosion in recent days. As the beach witnessed a similar catastrophe during the same period last year, the public has urged the state government to find a permanent solution to address the issue.

Residents fear that continued sea erosion could affect their hamlets and the adjoining beach where the Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman temple conducts the Soorasamharam ritual during the Dasara festival.

Sources said the beach has been eroded for nearly one kilometre along the Vadakkur road, located between Kallamozhi and Manapad. An official said the coastline has been disfigured for more than a kilometre in the aftermath of the erosion, leading to damage to the children’s park built using government funds. The shelters and solar street lamps at the park have been toppled, he said.

The district administration had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for constructing a compound wall around the park and recently tendered the project. However, the works have been stopped due to the damage caused by sea erosion, the official added.

Meanwhile, nearly 125 palmyra palms grown along the shore have been uprooted due to erosion, a villager said. “The Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman temple is famous, and South India’s leading Dasara festival is celebrated here every year.