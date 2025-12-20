14 drug units in Puducherry sealed; licenses of six cancelled for violations

PUDUCHERRY: In a major enforcement action against the manufacture and circulation of spurious and unlicensed medicines, the Department of Drugs Control has sealed 14 drug manufacturing units, including seven unlicensed premises, and cancelled the licences of six drug companies during a special drive conducted from September 1 to December 8.
According to a release by Health Secretary Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, the action was taken under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, following information and routine surveillance that revealed serious statutory violations. Inspections found stocking and sale of drugs without valid licences, possession of expired and suspected counterfeit medicines, and unauthorised raw materials, packing materials and manufacturing equipment.
Among licensed units, action was taken against M/s Lorven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Thirubhuvanaipalayam, which was sealed and its licence was cancelled. Licences were also cancelled for M/s Sri Amman Pharma at Villianur–Bahour Main Road, Uruvaiyaru; M/s Meenakshi Pharma at Dhanakodi Nagar, Oulgaret Municipality; and M/s New Jersy Life Care Pharma at Abishegapakkam. In addition, M/s Parm House and M/s Srisun Pharma, both located on Chetty Street, were sealed and their licences cancelled.
Seven unlicensed manufacturing units and godowns were also sealed. These include M/s Ambal Golden Capsules and M/s Golden Capsules functioning in PIPDIC Industrial Estate at Mettupalayam, along with several unnamed godowns located at various plots in PIPDIC Industrial Estate, Kurumbapet Revenue Village, Poornankuppam and Thavalakuppam. Officials said these premises had violated Section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, prompting immediate sealing.
Finished drug products, primary packing materials and manufacturing equipment were taken into custody. Samples of 15 formulations and 20 active pharmaceutical ingredients were sent to the Central Drugs Testing Laboratory in Chennai for analysis to assess their quality, safety and compliance with statutory standards. The department said legal proceedings, including prosecution and other penalties, will be initiated against the offenders.
An all-India alert notice has been issued, and a pharmacovigilance alert system involving pharmacies has been activated to report any adverse drug reactions, including through QR codes displayed at pharmacy outlets. So far, no adverse drug reaction has been reported. Distribution of suspected spurious drugs was identified in Karaikal region, where stocks were frozen and recalled. No such supply was found in Yanam and Mahe, while verification is continuing across wholesale agencies in Puducherry district.
Two wholesale agencies have been issued show-cause notices followed by stop-sale orders, and inspections of retail pharmacies are continuing, with authorities warning of suspension or cancellation of licences in case of violations.
The department has urged all licensed dealers, pharmacists and distributors to strictly comply with licensing, storage and record-keeping norms under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules, and appealed to the public to report any suspected illegal sale or distribution of medicines through the Drugs Control Department’s helpline, WhatsApp numbers or official email addresses.