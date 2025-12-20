14 drug units in Puducherry sealed; licenses of six cancelled for violations

PUDUCHERRY: In a major enforcement action against the manufacture and circulation of spurious and unlicensed medicines, the Department of Drugs Control has sealed 14 drug manufacturing units, including seven unlicensed premises, and cancelled the licences of six drug companies during a special drive conducted from September 1 to December 8.

According to a release by Health Secretary Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, the action was taken under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, following information and routine surveillance that revealed serious statutory violations. Inspections found stocking and sale of drugs without valid licences, possession of expired and suspected counterfeit medicines, and unauthorised raw materials, packing materials and manufacturing equipment.

Among licensed units, action was taken against M/s Lorven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Thirubhuvanaipalayam, which was sealed and its licence was cancelled. Licences were also cancelled for M/s Sri Amman Pharma at Villianur–Bahour Main Road, Uruvaiyaru; M/s Meenakshi Pharma at Dhanakodi Nagar, Oulgaret Municipality; and M/s New Jersy Life Care Pharma at Abishegapakkam. In addition, M/s Parm House and M/s Srisun Pharma, both located on Chetty Street, were sealed and their licences cancelled.

Seven unlicensed manufacturing units and godowns were also sealed. These include M/s Ambal Golden Capsules and M/s Golden Capsules functioning in PIPDIC Industrial Estate at Mettupalayam, along with several unnamed godowns located at various plots in PIPDIC Industrial Estate, Kurumbapet Revenue Village, Poornankuppam and Thavalakuppam. Officials said these premises had violated Section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, prompting immediate sealing.