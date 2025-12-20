Adequate fertiliser stock in godowns to meet farmers' requirements: Salem Collector

SALEM: A total of 17,333 metric tonnes (MT) of chemical fertilisers have been stocked in godowns across the district to meet the requirements of farmers, stated Salem District Collector R Brindha Devi on Friday.

The Collector was presiding over the monthly farmers' grievance redressal meeting held at the Salem District Collectorate.

Hundreds of farmers from various parts of the district participated in the meeting and raised grievances related to agriculture, irrigation, loans and other issues. The Collector instructed officials of the departments concerned to take immediate action on most of the petitions received.

Later, addressing the availability of fertilisers, the Collector said that the district administration has ensured adequate stocks. She said the current fertiliser stock includes 2,853 MT of urea, 2,803 MT of DAP, 5,797 MT of potash and 6,600 MT of complex fertilisers, taking the total stock to 17,333 MT.

The Collector also said that the Uzhavar Sandhais in the district have been functioning efficiently, enabling farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers and secure better profits. She added that crop loans issued through cooperative societies are being closely monitored and are being disbursed properly to eligible farmers.

Providing details on seed availability, the Collector said the district currently has stocks of 58,361 MT of paddy seeds, 77,107 MT of minor millet seeds, 113,598 MT of pulse seeds, 61,259 MT of oilseed seeds and 0.709 tonnes of cotton seeds.

She said the district administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure the timely availability of fertilisers, seeds and credit facilities to support farmers during the cropping season.