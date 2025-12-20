DMK will move SC if irregularities found in SIR process, says party organising secretary Bharathi

CHENNAI: DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi on Friday expressed shock over the removal of 97.37 lakh voters from the draft electoral roll released after the enumeration phase of the SIR, and said the party would launch a booth-level verification drive from December 20.

Speaking to TNIE, Bharathi said, “ From tomorrow (December 20), DMK’s BLA-2 agents and booth-level functionaries will check each and every name deleted to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of the right to vote.

“Our main task is to verify the ‘not mapped’ enumeration forms and ensure their acceptance through proper procedures. We will also focus on including left-out voters by submitting Form 6.” He added that DMK workers, along with functionaries of alliance parties, would jointly carry out the verification exercise at every polling booth.

“It was only the DMK and its alliance functionaries which helped the people in submitting the enumeration forms. In the same way, we will verify the electoral roll at every polling booth. As the political situation is in our favour, we must be vigilant throughout this process,” Bharathi stated.

“During our verification, if we find any officials deliberately erred in removing the names, we will definitely approach the court against them,” he warned.

Responding to questions on Tamil Nadu recording a higher number of deletions than Bihar, Bharathi said the DMK and its allies are more vigilant. “In Bihar, the BJP somehow managed to win. Such things will not be allowed here. If any irregularities are detected, we will move the Supreme Court,” he said.