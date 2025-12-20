IIT Madras launches capacity-building AI programme for government employees

CHENNAI: The Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), housed at the Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI), on Friday announced the launch of a new capacity-building programme aimed at training Indian government officials in building, procuring and scaling responsible artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Developed in partnership with Google and the Digital Futures Lab, the initiative was unveiled during the conclave on Strengthening Human Capital for the AI Era, held at IIT-M. The programme seeks to equip government officials with technical, operational and governance skills required for effective and ethical deployment of AI across public institutions.

With AI shaping sectors such as education, service delivery and digital governance, the programme aims to bridge gaps in AI literacy and decision-making within the government. The curriculum will introduce officials to foundational AI technologies and their real-world applications, while also enabling them to evaluate AI solutions for procurement, scaling and compliance with India’s policy and regulatory frameworks.

Risk identification, governance requirements and responsible AI practices will be key focus areas. B Ravindran, head of WSAI, underscored the importance of inclusion in AI systems, noting that the conclave was intended to foster open dialogue and co-create policy-relevant frameworks suited to the Global South.